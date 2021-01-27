기사 본문 영역

DAILY INFECTION TALLY REACHES 559
입력 2021.01.27 (15:06) 수정 2021.01.27 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 559 new COVID-19 cases in Korea today, a whopping increase of over 200 cases than the day before with 516 local infections and 43 imported cases. The last time when Korea’s new COVID-19 infection number exceeded 500 was January 17th when 520 new cases were reported. The KCDA explained that the spike was caused by more than 100 confirmed cases found in a non-accredited educational facility in Gwangju.
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!