DAILY INFECTION TALLY REACHES 559 News Today 입력 2021.01.27 (15:06) 수정 2021.01.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 559 new COVID-19 cases in Korea today, a whopping increase of over 200 cases than the day before with 516 local infections and 43 imported cases. The last time when Korea’s new COVID-19 infection number exceeded 500 was January 17th when 520 new cases were reported. The KCDA explained that the spike was caused by more than 100 confirmed cases found in a non-accredited educational facility in Gwangju.

DAILY INFECTION TALLY REACHES 559

입력 2021-01-27 15:06:20 수정 2021-01-27 16:46:11 News Today

