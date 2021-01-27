MASS OUTBREAK AT EDUCATION FACILITY News Today 입력 2021.01.27 (15:06) 수정 2021.01.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Now as we just reported, over 100 COVID-19 cases were confirmed late Tuesday connected to a missionary training school in the city of Gwangju. The mass outbreak at the TCS Ace International School is operated by the International Mission group or IM which has been a hotbed of recent infections.



[Pkg]



Gwangju officials held an urgent briefing Tuesday evening and announced 100 new infections in the city. Nine people who were tested earlier in the day also received positive results over night. All 109 cases are students and staff at the TCS Ace International School which is operated by the IM missionary society. Students at the school live together and the communal life is being blamed for the spread of the virus.This is the first time for Gwangju to report daily cases in the triple digits. City authorities on Tuesday tested 135 students and staff members at the unauthorized education facility in Gwangsan-gu district. When nearly 100 people tested positive in the first round of tests, further testing was conducted for a total tally of 109 cases. IM also operates the IEM School in Daejeon where over 100 recent infections were reported. Following the first reported case from TCS on Saturday, city officials have been testing all students and personnel at other international schools, kindergartens and daycare centers in the vicinity. Over 100 infections have been confirmed. Following the mass outbreak, all unauthorized boarding schools run by religious facilities in Gwangju are being tested for Covid-19. So far, the number of cases linked to the TCS school has reached 146.

