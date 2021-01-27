GOV’T VOWS TO INCREASE IN-PERSON CLASSES News Today 입력 2021.01.27 (15:06) 수정 2021.01.27 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Education is determined to have kindergarten and elementary school children attend schools on more days than last year, when classes were mostly provided online due to COVID-19. The ministry has also vowed to increase the number of teachers to keep classrooms less crowded and reduce the education gap.



[Pkg]



​Last year, this elementary school in Seoul provided in-person classes at different time slots so that all students could have a chance to come to school. Only two-thirds of the students took classes at the same time, and lessons started at different times for different grades.



[Soundbite] CHOI HWON NARAE(ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER) : "Everyone was very satisfied. It was great to see our students in the classrooms every day. This is what a school classroom should look like."



In the first semester of 2020, schools in Seoul provided in-person classes on only 11.6 days on average. Loopholes in childcare and the widening education gap emerged as serious social issues.



[Soundbite] LIM SOO-HYUN(PROF., HANYANG UNIVERSITY) : "Students studied less due to distance learning. Their basic learning skills deteriorated. Parents were concerned about their children's social skills."



This year, education authorities are determined to have children attend school on more days by devising a flexible attendance plan. Priority will be given to children at kindergartens, elementary schools and special-purpose schools. The goal is to reduce the education gap and ensure that young children receive proper care.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HAE(MINISTER OF EDUCATION) : "In-person classes are more effective for children. We will closely cooperate with the local offices of education so that young children, elementary schoolers and students at special-purpose schools, who need more help from educational experts, can attend school first."



The most urgent task will be reducing crowded classrooms. Some two thousand teachers will be dispatched to more than 2200 elementary school classes with more than 30 students per class. The new school year will begin without delay in March as scheduled in the form of both online and in-person classes. Authorities will decide on the full re-opening of schools in accordance with the COVID-19 situation and vaccinations.

GOV’T VOWS TO INCREASE IN-PERSON CLASSES

입력 2021-01-27 15:06:20 수정 2021-01-27 16:46:48 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Education is determined to have kindergarten and elementary school children attend schools on more days than last year, when classes were mostly provided online due to COVID-19. The ministry has also vowed to increase the number of teachers to keep classrooms less crowded and reduce the education gap.



[Pkg]



​Last year, this elementary school in Seoul provided in-person classes at different time slots so that all students could have a chance to come to school. Only two-thirds of the students took classes at the same time, and lessons started at different times for different grades.



[Soundbite] CHOI HWON NARAE(ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER) : "Everyone was very satisfied. It was great to see our students in the classrooms every day. This is what a school classroom should look like."



In the first semester of 2020, schools in Seoul provided in-person classes on only 11.6 days on average. Loopholes in childcare and the widening education gap emerged as serious social issues.



[Soundbite] LIM SOO-HYUN(PROF., HANYANG UNIVERSITY) : "Students studied less due to distance learning. Their basic learning skills deteriorated. Parents were concerned about their children's social skills."



This year, education authorities are determined to have children attend school on more days by devising a flexible attendance plan. Priority will be given to children at kindergartens, elementary schools and special-purpose schools. The goal is to reduce the education gap and ensure that young children receive proper care.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HAE(MINISTER OF EDUCATION) : "In-person classes are more effective for children. We will closely cooperate with the local offices of education so that young children, elementary schoolers and students at special-purpose schools, who need more help from educational experts, can attend school first."



The most urgent task will be reducing crowded classrooms. Some two thousand teachers will be dispatched to more than 2200 elementary school classes with more than 30 students per class. The new school year will begin without delay in March as scheduled in the form of both online and in-person classes. Authorities will decide on the full re-opening of schools in accordance with the COVID-19 situation and vaccinations.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS