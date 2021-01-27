HONG NAM-KI ON COMPENSATION SCHEME

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said today that more thorough examination is needed for institutionalizing a compensation program for small businesses’ losses caused by the disease control measures. While dismissing a plan that calls for immediate legislation and payment, he stressed that there are several issues to address, such as compensation method, eligibility requirements, criteria, funding and overseas examples, as well as public acceptance and funding feasibility.
