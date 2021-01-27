LEE NAK-YON ON EX-SEOUL MAYOR’S CASE News Today 입력 2021.01.27 (15:06) 수정 2021.01.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yon said today that he accepts the National Human Rights Commission’s findings on the sexual offense allegations against former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and apologized to the victim and her family as well as to the Korean people. He added that he will do his best to help the victim return to her normal life without suffering secondary attacks. He also said that he respects the Commission’s recommendations for improvement sent to the Seoul city government and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and that he will come up with prevention plans together with relevant agencies.

