REMEMBERING THE LATE LEE SOO-HYUN News Today 입력 2021.01.27 (15:06) 수정 2021.01.27 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



20 years ago, a South Korean student sacrificed himself while trying to rescue a Japanese citizen who fell onto the tracks at a Tokyo subway station. His name is Lee Soo-hyun. It has been 2 decades since he died and Korea-Japan relations are more strained than ever before, but many Japanese people have also taken part in remembering Lee’s noble deed and continuing his spirit.



[Pkg]



​A young South Korean man did not hesitate to help rescue a drunk Japanese citizen who fell onto a train track. Lee Soo-hyun died at age 26. 20 years have passed.



[Soundbite] "A list of donors."



A scholarship foundation named after Lee raised over 40 million won in January alone. Over the past 20 years, some 1,000 students from 18 countries who came to Japan to study received the scholarship funds. They remember his selfless act, and aspire to live up to Lee Soo-hyun's reputation.



[Soundbite] (STUDENT FROM VIETNAM(SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT, 2014)) : "Many people are suffering in this world. I want to serve as a bridge between countries (like Lee Soo-hyun)."



Local Japanese merchants also lent support to preparations for Lee’s 20th anniversary memorial service.



[Soundbite] (CHAIR, COMMERCIAL DISTRICT PROMOTION ASSOCIATION) : "Thinking of others first regardless of nationality is extraordinary."



The ceremony held in Tokyo was scaled back amid the pandemic. Lee’s mother, who couldn’t travel to Japan, attended a service in the Korean port city of Busan where her son is laid to rest. Lee wanted to serve as a bridge between Korea and Japan. In a video interview, the mother expressed hopes of making her son’s dream come true.



[Soundbite] SHIN YOON-CHAN(MOTHER OF LATE LEE) : "I decided to become a mother worthy of his reputation. I want to ask him, "How am I doing son?""

REMEMBERING THE LATE LEE SOO-HYUN

입력 2021-01-27 15:06:20 수정 2021-01-27 16:46:48 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



20 years ago, a South Korean student sacrificed himself while trying to rescue a Japanese citizen who fell onto the tracks at a Tokyo subway station. His name is Lee Soo-hyun. It has been 2 decades since he died and Korea-Japan relations are more strained than ever before, but many Japanese people have also taken part in remembering Lee’s noble deed and continuing his spirit.



[Pkg]



​A young South Korean man did not hesitate to help rescue a drunk Japanese citizen who fell onto a train track. Lee Soo-hyun died at age 26. 20 years have passed.



[Soundbite] "A list of donors."



A scholarship foundation named after Lee raised over 40 million won in January alone. Over the past 20 years, some 1,000 students from 18 countries who came to Japan to study received the scholarship funds. They remember his selfless act, and aspire to live up to Lee Soo-hyun's reputation.



[Soundbite] (STUDENT FROM VIETNAM(SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT, 2014)) : "Many people are suffering in this world. I want to serve as a bridge between countries (like Lee Soo-hyun)."



Local Japanese merchants also lent support to preparations for Lee’s 20th anniversary memorial service.



[Soundbite] (CHAIR, COMMERCIAL DISTRICT PROMOTION ASSOCIATION) : "Thinking of others first regardless of nationality is extraordinary."



The ceremony held in Tokyo was scaled back amid the pandemic. Lee’s mother, who couldn’t travel to Japan, attended a service in the Korean port city of Busan where her son is laid to rest. Lee wanted to serve as a bridge between Korea and Japan. In a video interview, the mother expressed hopes of making her son’s dream come true.



[Soundbite] SHIN YOON-CHAN(MOTHER OF LATE LEE) : "I decided to become a mother worthy of his reputation. I want to ask him, "How am I doing son?""

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS