MOON ON COVID-19 AT DAVOS FORUM

[Anchor Lead]



At the World Economic Forum held online due to COVID-19, President Moon Jae-in stressed that the compensation and profit sharing policies will serve as a model for overcoming infectious diseases. He also said if Korea manages to develop its own COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, it will supply them to other countries that need them.



[Pkg]



How is the world preparing for the post-COVID-19 era? The World Economic Forum has designated 2021 as the year of restoring trust. This year's event was attended online by the leaders of 13 nations and the U.N. secretary general. President Moon Jae-in was invited to deliver a speech. He said last year the world desperately needed unity and cooperation. Moon expressed concerns over the worsening polarization, stemming from the pandemic.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "As the pandemic becomes protracted, inequality worsens, causing problems among various classes and nations."



The president stressed international cooperation is needed to eliminate polarization and inequality. He reiterated that South Korea aims to protect the socially vulnerable in its fight against COVID-19. The government and the National Assembly are discussing compensation for small businesses that sustained losses during the pandemic, as well as profit-sharing, in which thriving businesses help sectors that are hard hit.



[Soundbite] "If these policies are implemented, they will serve as a model for beating novel infectious diseases like COVID-19 together."



Moon emphasized, his administration decided to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of charge to every citizen without discrimination, and that South Korea is currently trying to develop its own vaccines. Stressing the importance of international cooperation, the president said if South Korea successfully develops vaccines, it will supply them to other countries in need.

