NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.01.28 (15:08) 수정 2021.01.28 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Electronics Thursday announced a three-year shareholder return policy for the period from 2021 through 2023. According to the new payout plan, the tech giant will annually pay 9.8 trillion won in regular dividends to shareholders starting this year. The company also said the per-share dividend for the 2020 fiscal year will be 1,932 won, which is nearly 1,600 won higher than the standard price.

Nine civic human rights groups Thursday launched the website ‘Foot Prints,“ a digital collection of information on some 20,000 Korean and foreign people who were apparently abducted by North Korea between 1950 and 2016. The organizations, including the Citizens’ Alliance for North Korean Human Rights and the Swiss-based HURIDOCS, said about 70,000 more people are waiting to be listed in the database.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-01-28 15:08:13 수정 2021-01-28 16:46:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Electronics Thursday announced a three-year shareholder return policy for the period from 2021 through 2023. According to the new payout plan, the tech giant will annually pay 9.8 trillion won in regular dividends to shareholders starting this year. The company also said the per-share dividend for the 2020 fiscal year will be 1,932 won, which is nearly 1,600 won higher than the standard price.

Nine civic human rights groups Thursday launched the website ‘Foot Prints,“ a digital collection of information on some 20,000 Korean and foreign people who were apparently abducted by North Korea between 1950 and 2016. The organizations, including the Citizens’ Alliance for North Korean Human Rights and the Swiss-based HURIDOCS, said about 70,000 more people are waiting to be listed in the database.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS