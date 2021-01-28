KIM CHONG-IN ON APRIL BY-ELECTIONS News Today 입력 2021.01.28 (15:08) 수정 2021.01.28 (18:02)

[Anchor Lead]



In a new year’s press conference yesterday, People Power Party interim leader Kim Chong-in was confident of victories in the April by-elections in Seoul and Busan. As for forming a united front with People’s Party chief Ahn Cheol-soo, Kim said there was no reason to rush and it would take only one week.



[Pkg]



Eight months into his term, Chairman Kim Chong-in of the opposition People Power Party’s emergency planning commission strongly criticized the government and the ruling party and was certain of victories in the upcoming by-elections.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(CHAIR, PPP EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMISSION) : "Almost none of this administration’s policies succeeded in the past four years. I believe voters will pass their own judgment on that."



He didn’t seem to be in any rush to nominate a single candidate for the conservative camp, a proposal pushed by People’s Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo. He claimed that a united front can be formed in just one week.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(CHAIR, PPP EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMISSION) : "It’s sad to see a person obsessed with becoming a Seoul mayoral candidate being so impatient."



In a meeting with the People’s Party leader, Kim had proposed that Ahn join the main opposition party. But given the former IT businessman’s actions, Kim said it would be hard to imagine him joining the People Power Party or the two parties merging. Kim reiterated his former stance that he would not discuss the single opposition candidate issue until the PPP selects its own candidate in March. The People’s Party maintained that single candidate talks should take place as soon as possible. A source inside the People’s Party said under-the-table negotiations are necessary because rushing last minute would inevitably cause friction and lower the chances of winning.



[Soundbite] AHN CHEOL-SOO(CHAIR, PEOPLE’S PARTY) : "I already made a proposal and I am waiting for an answer."



Kim Chong-in admitted that the party failed to find young and knowledgable new blood. He made it clear that he wasn’t interested in Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.He also shot down reporters’ speculation about running for the presidency, claiming that he would leave the political world after the by-elections. He projected that the People Power Party would maintain its current platforms and policy direction even after his resignation.

