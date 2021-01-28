AHN CHEL-SOO ON HIS PROPOSAL News Today 입력 2021.01.28 (15:08) 수정 2021.01.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The People’s Party’s chief Ahn Cheol-soo sought to dispel misunderstandings around his proposal that opposition parties field a single candidate for Seoul mayor in the April by-election. Ahn stressed his sincerity, saying the proposal is not for his interests. He also pledged not to allow the current government to stay longer in power.

