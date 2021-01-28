기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The People’s Party’s chief Ahn Cheol-soo sought to dispel misunderstandings around his proposal that opposition parties field a single candidate for Seoul mayor in the April by-election. Ahn stressed his sincerity, saying the proposal is not for his interests. He also pledged not to allow the current government to stay longer in power.
- AHN CHEL-SOO ON HIS PROPOSAL
[Anchor Lead]
