AHN CHEL-SOO ON HIS PROPOSAL
입력 2021.01.28 (15:08) 수정 2021.01.28 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The People’s Party’s chief Ahn Cheol-soo sought to dispel misunderstandings around his proposal that opposition parties field a single candidate for Seoul mayor in the April by-election. Ahn stressed his sincerity, saying the proposal is not for his interests. He also pledged not to allow the current government to stay longer in power.
