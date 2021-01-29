NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.01.29 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.29 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters will announce this Sunday adjustments to social distancing guidelines to take effect from next week. Currently level 2.5 distancing is in place for the greater metro area and level 2 for the rest of the country which is to expire Sunday. Authorities are also expected to announce whether to extend the ban on personal gatherings of five or more people as well as special quarantine measures for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

Several Christian organizations including the National Council of Churches held a joint news conference Friday and apologized for the string of COVID-19 infections that have spread through some local churches. They said it is deplorable that some institutions which claim to have Christian roots such as Shincheonji, Sarang Jeil Church, BTJ and the IM missionary society became the hotbeds of the outbreak during critical times in the Korean public’s dedicated fight against the pandemic.

