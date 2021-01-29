EX-BUSAN MAYOR INDICTED News Today 입력 2021.01.29 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.29 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don has been indicted without arrest nine months after admitting to having sexually harassed his staff member. He is facing four charges including assault.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors have indicted former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don without physical arrest for sexual harrasment and libel charges. He is facing a total of four charges. Oh is accused of sexually harassing his female staff member last April and causing post-traumatic stress disorder in the victim. Prosecutors have obtained evidence from the hospital where the victim had received treatment and found causal relations with the sexual harassment and the inflicted damage. After investigating another sexual harassment case that had been dropped by police earlier, the prosecutors have found that Oh had only attempted to harass a female employee in November and December 2018. The prosecutors searched Busan City Hall and obtained objective evidence including emails. They have also found that Oh falsely accused YouTube operators of libel after they raised the allegations of his sexual misconduct. Meanwhile, the accusation of violating the Public Official Election Act against Oh has been dropped. The former mayor had been accused of adjusting the timing of his resignation to peddle influence in last year's general elections. The prosecutors also checked the testimonies and mobile phone call histories of the involved figures to find out if Oh conspired with Cheong Wa Dae. However, no evidence has been found.

