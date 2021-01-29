JUSTICE MINISTER TO TALK WITH YOON

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Newly appointed Justice Minister Park Beom-kye says that principles and criteria regarding a personnel reshuffle will be determined this weekend, and he will meet Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl early next month for related talks. Park explained that he will be briefed on overall personnel affairs from respective departments and as rules and principles are set by this week, a meeting with the chief prosecutor is expected thereafter. The minister added the opinion of the prosecutor general must be heard in the reshuffle of senior prosecutors and that he will go by the law.
