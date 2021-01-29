기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

JUSTICE MINISTER TO TALK WITH YOON
입력 2021.01.29 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.29 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Newly appointed Justice Minister Park Beom-kye says that principles and criteria regarding a personnel reshuffle will be determined this weekend, and he will meet Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl early next month for related talks. Park explained that he will be briefed on overall personnel affairs from respective departments and as rules and principles are set by this week, a meeting with the chief prosecutor is expected thereafter. The minister added the opinion of the prosecutor general must be heard in the reshuffle of senior prosecutors and that he will go by the law.
  • JUSTICE MINISTER TO TALK WITH YOON
    • 입력 2021-01-29 15:05:44
    • 수정2021-01-29 16:46:23
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Newly appointed Justice Minister Park Beom-kye says that principles and criteria regarding a personnel reshuffle will be determined this weekend, and he will meet Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl early next month for related talks. Park explained that he will be briefed on overall personnel affairs from respective departments and as rules and principles are set by this week, a meeting with the chief prosecutor is expected thereafter. The minister added the opinion of the prosecutor general must be heard in the reshuffle of senior prosecutors and that he will go by the law.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!