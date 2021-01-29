DEVELOPMENT UPDATES ON SPACE ROCKET News Today 입력 2021.01.29 (15:05) 수정 2021.01.29 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea's space rocket Nuri developed using domestic technologies only has passed the integrated hot-fire test of its Stage 1 engines, the most challenging part of the development. The test gives the green light for the completion of the rocket's development ahead of its first test-launch scheduled for October.



[Pkg]



Four engines weighing 75 tons roar to life. The flames keep burning for 30 seconds after the first sparks are made. The integrated hot-fire test of Nuri's Stage 1 engines was a success. The test was conducted by infusing fuel and oxidizers into the four engines and igniting them.



[Soundbite] CHO KI-JOO(KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "By igniting the four engines concurrently, we checked their combustible performance and propellant supply system."



Three integrated hot-fire tests will be performed on Stage 1 engines by March 2021. The first test lasted 30 seconds. The second and third ones are aimed to last 100 and 130 seconds, respectively. The Korea Aerospace Research Institute will check if the four engines generate enough combustion power and if they can maintain the same temperature, pressure and flow, working as one entity. Once the three tests are completed, the flight model for Stage 1 and the assembling process will begin in earnest ahead of the first test-launch slated for October.



[Soundbite] HAN SANG-YUP(KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "The rocket is being assembled to prepare for the October launch. It's about 30 percent complete."



If the second test-launch scheduled for next year is also successful, the Korean Nuri rocket will be launched into space some time next year carrying the second next-generation micro satellite.

입력 2021-01-29 15:05:44 수정 2021-01-29 16:46:23 News Today

