S. KOREA'S DAILY INFECTION TALLY News Today 입력 2021.02.01 (15:30) 수정 2021.02.01 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s daily COVID-19 infection tally hovered above the 300 level for the second consecutive day. The nation added 305 new cases as of midnight of Monday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that of the new infections, 285 were locally transmitted while 20 were imported, brining the nation’s accumulated caseload to over 78,500. By region, 104 patient came from Seoul, 89 from Gyeonggi-do Province and 32 from Gwangju. Five more people died from the virus and the nation’s total COVID-19 death toll topped 1,400. The disease’s case-fatality rate is estimated at 1.82 percent.

S. KOREA'S DAILY INFECTION TALLY

입력 2021-02-01 15:30:51 수정 2021-02-01 16:47:38 News Today

