GOV'T TO EXTEND DISTANCING MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.02.01 (15:30) 수정 2021.02.01 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



As the nation gets ready to welcome COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer's shots are likely to the first ones to arrive in Korea in mid-February. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s verification advisors met yesterday to review the AstraZeneca vaccine. The meeting result will be announced today.



[Pkg]



In order to contain the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government decided to maintain social distancing at the current levels. Level-2.5 social distancing rules will stay in place for Seoul and its surrounding areas through February 14. Other parts of the nation will remain under level-two restrictions. Bans on private gatherings of five or more people will remain in effect until February 14, when the Lunar New Year holiday period is over. Meaning, gatherings with immediate family members during the holidays won't be permitted if they live in different regions and the parties consist of more than five people.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Prime Minister) : "Vaccinations will begin smoothly in February and schools can start the spring semester in March only when the third resurgence is contained through the Lunar New Year holiday. This will help us return to the pre-COVID-19 life."



The government will again implement special holiday anti-COVID-19 measures, as it did for the chuseok holidays in October. Train travelers can only book window seats. Drivers must pay tolls when using highways. At highway rest areas, only take-outs are permitted. Lodging facilities will be allowed to receive guests, but only up to two thirds of full capacities. The government considered allowing restaurants and cafes to operate until 10 p.m. to help ease financial losses. But it ultimately decided to keep the 9 p.m. curfew for two more weeks. The government relaxed safety rules at some public facilities. Winter sports facilities, like ski resorts and ice skating rinks, are granted nighttime operations. Gyms and other indoor sports facilities in the capital area can let their customers use in-house showers. At cinemas and live performance theaters, people will no longer be seated separately with their companions. The government eased the rule after considering the fact that visitors will be required to keep their masks on, and the Lunar New Year holidays are a peak season for the showbiz industry. It also asked religious facilities to cooperate with efforts to curb the pandemic. The government will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to assess social distancing measures and discuss ways to improve them.

