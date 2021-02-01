PFIZER VACCINES TO ARRIVE IN FEB. News Today 입력 2021.02.01 (15:30) 수정 2021.02.01 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



As the nation gets ready to welcome COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer's shots are likely to the first ones to arrive in Korea in mid-February. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s verification advisors met yesterday to review the AstraZeneca vaccine. The meeting result will be announced today.



[Pkg]



The government has said it would procure COVID-19 vaccines through the global vaccine purchasing project COVAX within the first quarter. But with only two months left in Q1, health officials are still unable to offer details on doses and time of delivery. The government received an official response from COVAX on Saturday. The incoming shipment will be Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Pfizer vaccines will be the first to arrive in mid-February. There will be 117,000 doses, enough for approximately 60,000 people. Sometime before March, AstraZeneca vaccines for at least 300,000 people will be delivered to Korea through COVAX. Administration of vaccines will begin as soon as the shots arrive. Starting today, a three-day vaccination drill will be held. Various goverment ministries, including the defense ministry, will join forces to transport the shots safely and prepare for any contingencies.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Prime Minister) : "I ask you to fully prepare for vaccine administration through the mock exercises planned for this week."



Health authorities are also working out shipment schedules for the doses directly procured from vaccine manufacturers. AstraZeneca vaccines will be delivered in the first quarter, followed by those from Moderna and Janssen in the second quarter and Pfizer ones in the third. Safety verification of the AstraZeneca vaccines is underway at the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. A verification advisory group comprised of outside experts held a meeting yesterday to examine the vaccines’ safety and efficacy.



[Soundbite] Choi Won-suk(Prof., Korean Univ. Ansan Hospital) : "We will review the clinical trials’ design and their reliability as well as statistical significance."



The ministry plans to undergo two more stages of consultations with the Central Pharmaceutical Affairs Review Committee and the ministry’s final inspection committee even after the advisory group gives its recommendation.

