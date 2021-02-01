MILITARY GRANTS PARTIAL LEAVE News Today 입력 2021.02.01 (15:30) 수정 2021.02.01 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of National Defense will provide leave leniency for service members who joined the military before the chuseok holiday in late October and have not been able to take leave for over eight months amide the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. The military has prohibited active-duty soldiers from taking leave as part of efforts to help curb the coronavirus spread. But the ministry said service members will have to self-isolate for two weeks and take a COVID-19 test before returning to units.

MILITARY GRANTS PARTIAL LEAVE

