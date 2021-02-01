기사 본문 영역

S. KOREA'S JANUARY EXPORTS
입력 2021.02.01 (15:30) 수정 2021.02.01 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said South Korea’s exports amounted to some 48 billion U.S. dollars in January, up 11.4 percent year on year. It is the second largest outbound shipments the nation posted in a January. The export unit price also rose nearly 30 percent, posting the highest growth in 45 months. The growth was bolstered by bullish exports of products with high added value, such as electric vehicles, OLED displays, medical supplies and semiconductors.
