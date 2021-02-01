S. KOREA'S JANUARY EXPORTS News Today 입력 2021.02.01 (15:30) 수정 2021.02.01 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said South Korea’s exports amounted to some 48 billion U.S. dollars in January, up 11.4 percent year on year. It is the second largest outbound shipments the nation posted in a January. The export unit price also rose nearly 30 percent, posting the highest growth in 45 months. The growth was bolstered by bullish exports of products with high added value, such as electric vehicles, OLED displays, medical supplies and semiconductors.

S. KOREA'S JANUARY EXPORTS

입력 2021-02-01 15:30:52 수정 2021-02-01 16:47:38 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said South Korea’s exports amounted to some 48 billion U.S. dollars in January, up 11.4 percent year on year. It is the second largest outbound shipments the nation posted in a January. The export unit price also rose nearly 30 percent, posting the highest growth in 45 months. The growth was bolstered by bullish exports of products with high added value, such as electric vehicles, OLED displays, medical supplies and semiconductors.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS