FREE GOODS FOR THE NEEDY News Today 입력 2021.02.01 (15:30) 수정 2021.02.01 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Low-income earners and the socially vulnerable are having a hard time in particular during this pandemic. One district ward in Seoul has opened a shop that offers daily necessities free of charge. Anyone who is struggling to make ends meet can use the shop.



[Pkg]



Oh Man-hee. A low-income earner from Yeongdeungpo-gu District in Seoul. Upon entering the shop, he writes down personal info and describes his financial situation.



[Soundbite] "Please, describe your financial situation so we can help you."



Anyone eligible to use this shop can receive four items worth around 30,000 won once a month. The shop offers a wide range of daily necessities including food, toilet paper, soap, clothing and heating devices.



[Soundbite] Oh Man-hee(Customer of Zero Market shop) : "It's hard for me. My income is low. There's a lot of stuff in here. I wonder if it's really okay to use it free of charge."



District residents who struggle to make ends meet, including recipients of basic living subsidies and emergency relief funds, can use the shop. So far, three such shops have opened in the district. The goal is not only to provide daily necessities to those in need, but also to let them know how they can receive help so that they don't become socially ostracized. First-time visitors can receive consultations on welfare benefits. When they visit the shop the second time, they get a call from a public official to inform them of what kind of support they are eligible for.



[Soundbite] Chai Hyun-il(The Chief of Yeongdeungpo-gu Office) : "We decided to open Zero Market shops to prevent theft caused by dire financial situations."



All items sold at such shops are provided voluntarily by local businesses, merchants and residents. Last year alone, cash and items worth over 1.7 billion won were received.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-hee(Bakery owner) : "Our sales have plunged due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, we decided to donate bread to help those who are in worse situations than us."



Experts point out it's important to keep such projects going by encouraging more people to donate.

입력 2021-02-01 15:30:52 수정 2021-02-01 16:47:39

