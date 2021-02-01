ARTIST KIM YOUNG-TAEK PASSES AWAY News Today 입력 2021.02.01 (15:30) 수정 2021.02.01 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean artist Kim Young-taek, the master of pen art, has passed away. Even during his battle with cancer, his passion for drawing remained as strong as ever. Here's a look at his priceless legacy of cultural restoration using pen art.



[Pkg]



Mandaeru Pavilion nestled near a mountain and a river... This drawing shows the pavilion juxtaposed against the surrounding scenery. It represents the perfect harmony between nature and architecture. The southwest tower of Gyeongbokgung Palace, also known as Seosipjagak, was demolished during Japanese colonial rule. Only the cornerstone of the Yeongeunmun Gate in front of the Independence Gate was left. But in this drawing it was restored to its original form. Using a thin penpoint of just 0.05 mm, the artist restored destroyed structures and drew pictures of relics that could one day disappear or become damaged.



[Soundbite] Late Kim Young-taek(2015 interview) : "Pen art allows for the most meticulous and accurate restoration of cultural relics. It allows for drawings of restored versions of cultural relics."



Kim Young-taek said he drew each stroke with extra care as if writing the Buddhist scriptures. Sometimes it took more than 800,000 strokes to complete just a single piece. The artist is renowned for his vivid perspective, known as the “Kim Young-taek perspective."



[Soundbite] Late Kim Young-taek(2015 interview) : "A camera captures an image in an instant, but human eyes have a different structure. My drawings show how objects are seen with human eyes."



Kim never stopped drawing even while battling cancer. He passed away early this year before his final exhibition.



[Soundbite] Kim Han-yeol(Late Kim Young-taek's son) : "My father wanted his works to be seen for a long time. He wanted to keep working. It's sad he was unable to create more."



Kim's works, created with extraordinary passion until the final moments of his life, are now part of Korean cultural heritage.

입력 2021-02-01 15:30:52 수정 2021-02-01 16:47:39

