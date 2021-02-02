NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.02 (15:49) 수정 2021.02.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Chairman Won In-choul held video talks with his U.S. counterpart General Mark Milley and agreed to continue efforts to achieve "visible progress" in the transfer of wartime operational control of South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul. The military chiefs also shared views on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and agreed to militarily support the two governments' diplomatic efforts toward the complete denuclearization and building lasting peace on the peninsula.

A motion to impeach judge Lim Seong-geun, over a judicial power abuse scandal, has been reported to the National Assembly plenary session. Under law, when an impeachment motion is proposed, parliament must vote on it within 72 hours. Therefore a vote is expected Thursday. The impeachment bill, led by the ruling Democratic Party, is co-sponsored by 161 lawmakers.

The Culture Ministry has announced operational plans for the new year and issued the slogan, "returning to normalcy through culture." The ministry will give out 8,000 won performance discount coupons to 1.74 million people and also step up various support measures. This includes setting up a 25 billion won fund to help businesses get back on their feet again. Gift certificates for the socially vulnerable will also be expanded from 90-thousand to 100-thousand won to benefit around 1.77 million people. Measures will also be sought so the vouchers can be used more easily

