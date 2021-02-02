PPP ON NEW AIRPORT CONSTRUCTION News Today 입력 2021.02.02 (15:49) 수정 2021.02.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party has eventually announced its support for the construction of a new airport on Gadeokdo Island -- an issue of major concern ahead of the Busan mayoral election. The main opposition pledged to work toward processing the Gadeok New Airport bill in cooperation with the ruling party. But it remains to be seen if the controversy over a new airport in the nation's southeastern region will end.



[Pkg]



The PPP's interim chief Kim Jong-in had said the construction of an airport on Gadeokdo Island would do little to improve Busan's economy. But, he recently visited the port-city with a package of campaign pledges with the salient point being the construction of Gadeok New Airport. Kim eventually expressed strong support for the project.



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(PPP's Interim chief) : "The People Power Party strongly supports the construction of Gadeok New Airport and will work toward processing the bill on its construction in cooperation with the ruling party."



Kim vowed to make Busan an international logistics, transportation and financial hub by building the Haeundae Expressway and an underwater tunnel connecting Korea and Japan. He also vowed to enact a special law on Busan International Financial City. The party's candidates for Busan mayor welcomed the pledge, saying it could help sway voters. The ruling Democratic Party, however, lambasted the opposition, saying it simply changed its stance in a desperate attempt to win the election. It also blasted the idea of an underwater tunnel by saying it could be used by Japan to expand its territorial dominance all the way to the continent and revive pro-Japanese sentiment. DP chief Lee Nak-yon appealed to voters by disclosing the date of his meeting with Gyeongsangnam-do Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(DP Chairman) : "Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo has called for the construction of Gadeok New Airport for a long time. We will pass the special law no matter what."



With the support from the PPP, the bill on Gadeok New Airport will likely be processed soon. Bills submitted by both parties are to be deliberated on from next week. Both bills are calling for exemption from a preliminary feasibility study as well as transportation and infrastructure support. However, PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young, who has been opposed to the project, did not attend the Busan meeting and declined to comment on the matter. Complaints from lawmakers from Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province could also hamper efforts to pass the airport bill.

