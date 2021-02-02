EXTREME CROWDEDNESS ON GIMPO GOLDLINE News Today 입력 2021.02.02 (15:49) 수정 2021.02.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Gimpo Goldline is known to be one of the subway lines in the capital area that are terribly crowded during the morning and evening rush hours. At a citizen’s proposal, the mayor of Gimpo City even went out to use the subway and get a firsthand experience of a jam-packed morning train. Here is more.



[Pkg]



A subway train running on the Gimpo Goldline approaches the crowded platform. The train is already packed with passengers. Among those struggling to board the train is Jung Ha-young, the mayor of Gimpo City. Having been selected as the first participant in a Gimpo Goldline ride challenge proposed by a citizen, the mayor is here to experience the notorious crowdedness of the train during the morning commute.



[Soundbite] Jung Ha-young(Gimpo Mayor) : "This is not transportation. This is torture. As the mayor, I apologize for the trouble. I will resolve it by all means."



The subway line is used by a daily average of 55,000 people, with more than half of them concentrated during the morning and evening rush hours.



[Soundbite] (Gimpo Goldline challenge creator) : "This is a matter of safety, not budget. I feel anxious whenever I ride the subway. But I have no other option, since there is no alternative transport means."



The biggest problem is that each train consists of just two cars that can each accommodate some 200 passengers. But it is nearly impossible to increase the number of cars, since stations were designed to serve only two car-trains.



[Soundbite] (Gimpo city government official (Voice modified)) : "The predictions for future demand were not accurate. Increasing train cars would have required a greater amount of budget. So the transport ministry decided to introduce two-car trains."



Due to inaccurate demand predictions, the Gimpo Goldline has failed to serve the convenience of passengers. In order to help resolve the problem, the Gimpo city government plans to introduce five more trains by 2024 and increase train operations.

