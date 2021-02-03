S. KOREA AVOIDS STATING N. KOREA AS ENEMY News Today 입력 2021.02.03 (15:29) 수정 2021.02.03 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has released its defense white paper which is published every other year, and again has avoided referring to North Korea as an enemy. Language used for Japan has been somewhat downgraded, pointing to the strained relations with Tokyo.



The South Korean Defense Ministry’s 2020 white paper did not describe the North Korean regime and its military as an enemy. That reference was also omitted in the 2018 edition as well. But the biennial report continued to reiterate the stance that the military considers forces that threaten or violate South Korea's sovereignty, territory, people and property as enemies. In describing internal affairs of North Korea, the paper wrote that Chairman Kim Jong-un assumed power instead of the previous expression of hereditary succession. The paper also details the North’s hostile acts against the South as well as improvements in inter-Korean relations. The document noted that with the exception of the 2019 shelling from Changrindo Island and shots fired at a South Korean guard post last year, Pyongyang has been generally abiding by the September 2018 inter-Korean military agreement. It also assessed that military tensions on the West Sea have sharply subsided. As for North Korea’s military capabilities, the defense paper has stated for the first time, that the regime developed precision and large caliber multiple rocket launchers that can strike all parts of the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Boo Seung-chan(Defense Ministry spokesperson) : "The paper contains achievements in policy measures, defense reform and COVID-19 response over the past 2 years."



Regarding Japan, the paper said it is South Korea’s neighbor with which it needs to cooperate for peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia and beyond. It is a downgrade from 2 years ago when Japan was referred to as a “close neighboring country and partner.” The change is believed to imply the aggravated state in bilateral ties. The paper added that Seoul will sternly respond to Tokyo's false claim to the Dokdo islets and unilateral and arbitrary actions it takes on pending issues.

