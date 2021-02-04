기사 본문 영역

MOON-BIDEN HOLD PHONE TALKS
입력 2021.02.04 (15:18) 수정 2021.02.04 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in said he and U.S. President Joe Biden have agreed to further upgrade Seoul-Washington alliance, based on their shared values. He made the remarks on his social media following his phone talks with Biden Thursday morning. Moon also wrote he welcomed America’s return in the midst of global crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic polarization. He added the two countries will always stand together in boosting peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackling global challenges.
