기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in said he and U.S. President Joe Biden have agreed to further upgrade Seoul-Washington alliance, based on their shared values. He made the remarks on his social media following his phone talks with Biden Thursday morning. Moon also wrote he welcomed America’s return in the midst of global crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic polarization. He added the two countries will always stand together in boosting peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackling global challenges.
President Moon Jae-in said he and U.S. President Joe Biden have agreed to further upgrade Seoul-Washington alliance, based on their shared values. He made the remarks on his social media following his phone talks with Biden Thursday morning. Moon also wrote he welcomed America’s return in the midst of global crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic polarization. He added the two countries will always stand together in boosting peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackling global challenges.
- MOON-BIDEN HOLD PHONE TALKS
-
- 입력 2021-02-04 15:18:07
- 수정2021-02-04 16:46:47
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in said he and U.S. President Joe Biden have agreed to further upgrade Seoul-Washington alliance, based on their shared values. He made the remarks on his social media following his phone talks with Biden Thursday morning. Moon also wrote he welcomed America’s return in the midst of global crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic polarization. He added the two countries will always stand together in boosting peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackling global challenges.
President Moon Jae-in said he and U.S. President Joe Biden have agreed to further upgrade Seoul-Washington alliance, based on their shared values. He made the remarks on his social media following his phone talks with Biden Thursday morning. Moon also wrote he welcomed America’s return in the midst of global crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic polarization. He added the two countries will always stand together in boosting peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackling global challenges.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-