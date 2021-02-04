PPP SHOWS SUPPORT FOR 4TH RELIEF PACKAGE News Today 입력 2021.02.04 (15:18) 수정 2021.02.04 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party says it will actively support the government’s fourth COVID-19 relief package, as long as it is within the scope of state fiscal capacities. The main opposition party again called for a parliamentary investigation into allegations that the government had sought to help build a nuclear power plant in North Korea.



[Pkg]



The People Power Party’s floor leader stressed paying damages to self-employed people struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic is what his party has been proposing since last year. Joo Ho-young criticized the government for missing the best opportunity and changing its position too late. He then announced a plan to introduce a bill on compensating the small business owners who have sustained business losses due to the government’s anti-COVID-19 restrictions. Regarding the government’s fourth COVID-19 relief package, the opposition floor leader said it is necessary to first assess how effective the previous three rounds were. He emphasized that his party will actively cooperate with the government’s plan, as long as it is within the scope of state's fiscal capacity.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(People Power Party floor leader) : "I propose forming a nonpartisan consultative body to avoid exhausting political bickering and provide quick, effective assistance to people suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic."



Joo also proposed providing separate financial assistance to self-employed people and small business owners, such as emergency grants and a three-month exemption from utility bill payments. Turning to allegations that the government had planned to help build a nuclear plant in North Korea, the PPP floor leader denounced it for giving an incomprehensible explanation and shifting responsibility solely to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Joo also blasted the government for accusing his party of taking advantage of North Korean issues, whenever it gets into political hot water. He called for a parliamentary investigation into the allegations, raising questions about the USB files on cross-border economic cooperation that were handed over to the North during the 2018 inter-Korean summit.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(People Power Party floor leader) : "Instead of attempting to conceal it, the ruling party should take lead in demanding a parliamentary probe into allegations that confidential ministry documents on South Korean nuclear plants were handed over to North Korea."



Joo condemned the ruling party for unilaterally railroading major bills and attempting to impeach a judge. He said the April by-elections should be an occasion to reprimand the government. In response, the ruling Democratic Party urged the main opposition party to stop fueling political strife while criticizing it for focusing on political maneuvering to win the upcoming by-elections.

