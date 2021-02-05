기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

TEMPORARY COVID-19 TEST CENTERS
입력 2021.02.05 (15:12) 수정 2021.02.05 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Seoul City has announced it will review whether to extend the operation of temporary COVID-19 test centers which were set to close on February 14, the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday. Officials believe these test sites are the most effective in uncovering hidden patients with no symptoms and who have neither contacted other infected people. But considering the fatigue of healthcare workers and to secure personnel for the vaccine roll-out later this month, the city said the number of temporary test centers could be reduced from the current 131.
  • TEMPORARY COVID-19 TEST CENTERS
    • 입력 2021-02-05 15:12:29
    • 수정2021-02-05 16:45:30
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Seoul City has announced it will review whether to extend the operation of temporary COVID-19 test centers which were set to close on February 14, the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday. Officials believe these test sites are the most effective in uncovering hidden patients with no symptoms and who have neither contacted other infected people. But considering the fatigue of healthcare workers and to secure personnel for the vaccine roll-out later this month, the city said the number of temporary test centers could be reduced from the current 131.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!