TEMPORARY COVID-19 TEST CENTERS News Today 입력 2021.02.05

Seoul City has announced it will review whether to extend the operation of temporary COVID-19 test centers which were set to close on February 14, the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday. Officials believe these test sites are the most effective in uncovering hidden patients with no symptoms and who have neither contacted other infected people. But considering the fatigue of healthcare workers and to secure personnel for the vaccine roll-out later this month, the city said the number of temporary test centers could be reduced from the current 131.

입력 2021-02-05

