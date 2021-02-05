STUDENTS MAKE CALENDAR FOR DELIVERY WORKERS News Today 입력 2021.02.05 (15:12) 수정 2021.02.05 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Deaths among delivery workers due to fatigue have become a serious social issue in South Korea. High school girls from the city of Daejeon have made a calendar to thank delivery workers of their hard work.



[Pkg]



Magnetic stickers expressing gratitude to delivery workers, journals written from their standpoint, drawings showing delivery workers making deliveries through dire conditions like rainy days. And encouraging messages such as this one reads, "It's okay to be late." All this was produced by five high school girls to root on delivery workers.

They were inspired while studying human rights issues raised during the era of COVID-19.



[Soundbite] Choi Da-yeon(Student at Daejeon Girls' High School) : "Convenience comes at a hefty cost of someone else's suffering and hard toil. I hope many others will realize that."



The girls personally visited organizations and activists dedicated to supporting delivery workers to learn more about their working conditions and heard tragic stories about their lives and lives lost. They also made a pledge to remember the sacrifice, the hard work and the contributions.



[Soundbite] Lee Hwa-young(Student at Daejeon Girls' High School) : "This calendar on my desk... it reminds me throughout the year about the hard work of delivery workers. It's what I had hoped for."



This project is all the more meaningful because the students started it voluntarily.



[Soundbite] Cho Hae-soo(Teacher at Daejeon Girls' High School) : "It was gratifying to hear my students speak up on a human rights issue and fighting for justice in real life rather than something that only exists in textbooks."



"It's not their problem. It's our problem. My problem. I will keep this in mind and put thoughts into action." This pledge will touch the hearts of those who struggle to survive in the era of COVID-19.

STUDENTS MAKE CALENDAR FOR DELIVERY WORKERS

입력 2021-02-05 15:12:30 수정 2021-02-05 16:45:30 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Deaths among delivery workers due to fatigue have become a serious social issue in South Korea. High school girls from the city of Daejeon have made a calendar to thank delivery workers of their hard work.



[Pkg]



Magnetic stickers expressing gratitude to delivery workers, journals written from their standpoint, drawings showing delivery workers making deliveries through dire conditions like rainy days. And encouraging messages such as this one reads, "It's okay to be late." All this was produced by five high school girls to root on delivery workers.

They were inspired while studying human rights issues raised during the era of COVID-19.



[Soundbite] Choi Da-yeon(Student at Daejeon Girls' High School) : "Convenience comes at a hefty cost of someone else's suffering and hard toil. I hope many others will realize that."



The girls personally visited organizations and activists dedicated to supporting delivery workers to learn more about their working conditions and heard tragic stories about their lives and lives lost. They also made a pledge to remember the sacrifice, the hard work and the contributions.



[Soundbite] Lee Hwa-young(Student at Daejeon Girls' High School) : "This calendar on my desk... it reminds me throughout the year about the hard work of delivery workers. It's what I had hoped for."



This project is all the more meaningful because the students started it voluntarily.



[Soundbite] Cho Hae-soo(Teacher at Daejeon Girls' High School) : "It was gratifying to hear my students speak up on a human rights issue and fighting for justice in real life rather than something that only exists in textbooks."



"It's not their problem. It's our problem. My problem. I will keep this in mind and put thoughts into action." This pledge will touch the hearts of those who struggle to survive in the era of COVID-19.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS