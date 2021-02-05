SHIN YU-BIN TO COMPETE AT THE OLYMPICS News Today 입력 2021.02.05 (15:12) 수정 2021.02.05 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Table tennis prodigy Shin Yubin has won the title of the best of the best at the national team selection contest. The 17-year-old will become the youngest Korean table tennis athlete to compete in the Olympics.



[Pkg]



It's a tough rally, but Shin Yubin skillfully attacks the corners. She takes advantage of Yang Ha-eun's defensive lapse to win the match. Her backhand drive to score points evokes strong response from whoever's watching. 4-2 come-from-behind victory.

Shin clenches the top spot. By winning all five matches, this table tennis prodigy earns an Olympic berth. The first thing she did was run to her colleagues to embrace them and express her joy.



[Soundbite] Kang Moon-soo(Coach of Shin Yubin's team) : "Let's do it!"



[Soundbite] Shin Yubin(S. Korean national team table tennis player) : "Thank you."



[Soundbite] Shin Yubin(S. Korean national team table tennis player): "When I was in elementary school, I wrote in my diary, "Win a berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics!" I just wrote it. It's amazing to think it could become a reality."



At the age of 5 she was already considered an incredible prospect by displaying amazing skills. At 14 she became the youngest South Korean national team table tennis player. With her latest amazing performance, she now earns the title of being the youngest South Korean table tennis Olympian.



[Soundbite]Shin Yubin(S. Korean national team table tennis player) : "It's exciting to have the title of "the youngest," but this is just the beginning for me, so I should train and prepare hard."



From a prodigy to an icon of the game, Shin Yubin is determined to stay in the spotlight in 2021.

SHIN YU-BIN TO COMPETE AT THE OLYMPICS

입력 2021-02-05 15:12:30 수정 2021-02-05 16:45:30 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Table tennis prodigy Shin Yubin has won the title of the best of the best at the national team selection contest. The 17-year-old will become the youngest Korean table tennis athlete to compete in the Olympics.



[Pkg]



It's a tough rally, but Shin Yubin skillfully attacks the corners. She takes advantage of Yang Ha-eun's defensive lapse to win the match. Her backhand drive to score points evokes strong response from whoever's watching. 4-2 come-from-behind victory.

Shin clenches the top spot. By winning all five matches, this table tennis prodigy earns an Olympic berth. The first thing she did was run to her colleagues to embrace them and express her joy.



[Soundbite] Kang Moon-soo(Coach of Shin Yubin's team) : "Let's do it!"



[Soundbite] Shin Yubin(S. Korean national team table tennis player) : "Thank you."



[Soundbite] Shin Yubin(S. Korean national team table tennis player): "When I was in elementary school, I wrote in my diary, "Win a berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics!" I just wrote it. It's amazing to think it could become a reality."



At the age of 5 she was already considered an incredible prospect by displaying amazing skills. At 14 she became the youngest South Korean national team table tennis player. With her latest amazing performance, she now earns the title of being the youngest South Korean table tennis Olympian.



[Soundbite]Shin Yubin(S. Korean national team table tennis player) : "It's exciting to have the title of "the youngest," but this is just the beginning for me, so I should train and prepare hard."



From a prodigy to an icon of the game, Shin Yubin is determined to stay in the spotlight in 2021.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS