기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Dongbu Detention Center will gradually normalize its operations starting from Monday. The correction facility was placed under special anti-COVID-19 restrictions, following reports of cluster infections last month. A Justice Ministry official said that the detention center will partially resume the operation of the kitchen and provide inmates with warm meals starting today. All inmates detained at the facility tested negative in the 17th coronavirus testing conducted on Sunday.
The Seoul Dongbu Detention Center will gradually normalize its operations starting from Monday. The correction facility was placed under special anti-COVID-19 restrictions, following reports of cluster infections last month. A Justice Ministry official said that the detention center will partially resume the operation of the kitchen and provide inmates with warm meals starting today. All inmates detained at the facility tested negative in the 17th coronavirus testing conducted on Sunday.
- DETENTION CENTER TO NORMALIZE OPERATION
-
- 입력 2021-02-08 15:19:08
- 수정2021-02-08 16:52:35
[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Dongbu Detention Center will gradually normalize its operations starting from Monday. The correction facility was placed under special anti-COVID-19 restrictions, following reports of cluster infections last month. A Justice Ministry official said that the detention center will partially resume the operation of the kitchen and provide inmates with warm meals starting today. All inmates detained at the facility tested negative in the 17th coronavirus testing conducted on Sunday.
The Seoul Dongbu Detention Center will gradually normalize its operations starting from Monday. The correction facility was placed under special anti-COVID-19 restrictions, following reports of cluster infections last month. A Justice Ministry official said that the detention center will partially resume the operation of the kitchen and provide inmates with warm meals starting today. All inmates detained at the facility tested negative in the 17th coronavirus testing conducted on Sunday.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-