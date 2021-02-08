기사 본문 영역

DETENTION CENTER TO NORMALIZE OPERATION
입력 2021.02.08 (15:19) 수정 2021.02.08 (16:52) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul Dongbu Detention Center will gradually normalize its operations starting from Monday. The correction facility was placed under special anti-COVID-19 restrictions, following reports of cluster infections last month. A Justice Ministry official said that the detention center will partially resume the operation of the kitchen and provide inmates with warm meals starting today. All inmates detained at the facility tested negative in the 17th coronavirus testing conducted on Sunday.
