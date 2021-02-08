NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.08 (15:19) 수정 2021.02.08 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors said in a public statement Monday that they are not in discussions with Apple over the joint development of a self-driving vehicle. The two automakers added they have been reviewing collaborating with multiple international companies to develop an electric self-driving vehicle but no decision has been made. Kia’s stock price once topped 100,000 won per share for the first time in the company’s history, following rumors of a joint project with Apple

A minor earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was detected near Hamkyongnam-do Province in North Korea at around 7:45 a.m. Monday. It was analyzed the epicenter was 43 kilometers northeast of Changjin in the province. The tremor followed a quake of 3.2 magnitude that occurred 37 northeast of the eastern region early Monday morning. The Korea Meteorological Administration said they were analyzed to be natural earthquakes.

