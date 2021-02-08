기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors said in a public statement Monday that they are not in discussions with Apple over the joint development of a self-driving vehicle. The two automakers added they have been reviewing collaborating with multiple international companies to develop an electric self-driving vehicle but no decision has been made. Kia’s stock price once topped 100,000 won per share for the first time in the company’s history, following rumors of a joint project with Apple
A minor earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was detected near Hamkyongnam-do Province in North Korea at around 7:45 a.m. Monday. It was analyzed the epicenter was 43 kilometers northeast of Changjin in the province. The tremor followed a quake of 3.2 magnitude that occurred 37 northeast of the eastern region early Monday morning. The Korea Meteorological Administration said they were analyzed to be natural earthquakes.
Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors said in a public statement Monday that they are not in discussions with Apple over the joint development of a self-driving vehicle. The two automakers added they have been reviewing collaborating with multiple international companies to develop an electric self-driving vehicle but no decision has been made. Kia’s stock price once topped 100,000 won per share for the first time in the company’s history, following rumors of a joint project with Apple
A minor earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was detected near Hamkyongnam-do Province in North Korea at around 7:45 a.m. Monday. It was analyzed the epicenter was 43 kilometers northeast of Changjin in the province. The tremor followed a quake of 3.2 magnitude that occurred 37 northeast of the eastern region early Monday morning. The Korea Meteorological Administration said they were analyzed to be natural earthquakes.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2021-02-08 15:19:08
- 수정2021-02-08 16:52:35
[Anchor Lead]
Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors said in a public statement Monday that they are not in discussions with Apple over the joint development of a self-driving vehicle. The two automakers added they have been reviewing collaborating with multiple international companies to develop an electric self-driving vehicle but no decision has been made. Kia’s stock price once topped 100,000 won per share for the first time in the company’s history, following rumors of a joint project with Apple
A minor earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was detected near Hamkyongnam-do Province in North Korea at around 7:45 a.m. Monday. It was analyzed the epicenter was 43 kilometers northeast of Changjin in the province. The tremor followed a quake of 3.2 magnitude that occurred 37 northeast of the eastern region early Monday morning. The Korea Meteorological Administration said they were analyzed to be natural earthquakes.
Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors said in a public statement Monday that they are not in discussions with Apple over the joint development of a self-driving vehicle. The two automakers added they have been reviewing collaborating with multiple international companies to develop an electric self-driving vehicle but no decision has been made. Kia’s stock price once topped 100,000 won per share for the first time in the company’s history, following rumors of a joint project with Apple
A minor earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was detected near Hamkyongnam-do Province in North Korea at around 7:45 a.m. Monday. It was analyzed the epicenter was 43 kilometers northeast of Changjin in the province. The tremor followed a quake of 3.2 magnitude that occurred 37 northeast of the eastern region early Monday morning. The Korea Meteorological Administration said they were analyzed to be natural earthquakes.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-