EXHIBITION ON ANCIENT GLASS TREASURES News Today 입력 2021.02.08 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



A special exhibit showcasing Korean ancestors’ exceptional glass-making techniques is underway at the Gyeongju National Museum. Some 18,000 pieces, including three national treasures and eight treasures, are in display. This is the first exhibit of glass artifacts from the ancient kingdoms of Silla, Baekje and Gaya.



[Pkg]



A glass cup from the 1,500-year-old Cheonmachong tomb in Gyeongju, unearthed completely intact. It glows in a unique hue of blue. This glass bottle discovered in Wanggung-ri village in Iksan signifies the Buddhist belief that it contains Buddha’s sacred crystals with its clear green exterior. This is National Treasure Number 193, a glass bottle in the shape of a phoenix. A substance analysis revealed it was made in Central Asia some 1,600 years ago and then imported into Silla.



[Soundbite] Shin Gwang-cheol(Researcher, Gyeongju Nat’l Museum) : "We were able to confirm that the glass artifacts were imported to the Korean Peninsula through the Silk Road, proving that Silla traded directly with these regions."



The special exhibition titled “Color and Radiance: Glass Treasures of Silla and Ancient Korea” is on in the Gyeongju National Museum until March 1st. The exhibit showcases roughly 18,000 pieces, including three national treasures and eight treasures. Ancient glass items from the ancient kingdoms of Silla, Baekje and Gaya were collected from all across the country. This is the first exhibit of such a collection, which will be taken on a road tour after the Gyeongju show is over.



[Soundbite] Choi Seon-ju(Director, Gyeongju Nat’l Museum) : "In addition to the glass exhibit, I’m planning another special exhibit on the foreigners in Silla."



In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the special exhibit requires online reservations in advance and allows only a maximum of 300 people in per hour.

