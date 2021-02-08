MUSICAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE DISABLED News Today 입력 2021.02.08 (15:19) 수정 2021.02.08 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



People with mental disabilities and autism are enjoying an opportunity to grow through music. They have to practice a lot longer than others, but they learn how to communicate through their experience of performing on stage and being applauded for their performances.



[Pkg]



​Cello by Kim Jong-hun. Piano by Kim Cho-ha. Clarinet by Kim Gyeong-ju (Autism). Sweet melodies fill this small concert hall. These are special musicians who have worked harder than anyone to stand here today. Although it’s hard to tell just from the way they play, they all have developmental disabilities.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-hun : "I played without looking at the notes. I wasn’t nervous, but it was difficult."



[Soundbite] Kim Gyeong-ju : "My goal is to work hard. (How long did you practice for this concert?) About 5 hours a day."



[Soundbite] Wang So-yeong(Head, Art Wecan) : "Developmental disability is defined as having an IQ lower than 70. But amazingly they can learn music and memorize the notes."



Piano by Yang Seung-hyeok. This pianist started playing the piano in elementary school as a hobby. It taught him how to be more confident.



[Soundbite] Lee Su-gyeong & son Yang Seung-hyeok : "People begin to see Seung-hyeok in a different light after realizing that he’s good at playing the piano. They realize that students in special classes are good at something."



Seung-hyeok practices the piano for six hours a day and travels all across the country to participate in music competitions. He was even admitted to college this year.



[Soundbite] Yang Seung-hyeok : "I want to become a composer like Yiruma and write great pieces."



This music group for developmentally challenged people, founded in 2013, provides some 100 people with developmental disabilities opportunities to perform and become self-sufficient.



[Soundbite] Wang So-yeong(Head, Art Wecan) : "The biggest challenge for developmentally disabled children is becoming independent when they grow up. I hope that they’d get more opportunities to earn money through artist support programs."



To these musicians, music has become a tough but valuable way to interact with society and become independent.

MUSICAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE DISABLED

