ARREST WARRANT FOR PAIK TURNED DOWN News Today 입력 2021.02.09

[Anchor Lead]



The arrest warrant for the former minister of Trade, Industry and Energy for allegedly fabricating the economic viability report of the Wolseong Nuclear Power Plant has been turned down. The court said the charges are disputable and the former minister is unlikely to destroy evidence.



[Pkg]



The court has dismissed the prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant for former Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Baek Woon-gyu for allegedly meddling in the economic feasibility evaluation of the Wolseong Nuclear Power Plant. The Daejeon District Court rejected the warrant in the early hours of February 9 after an examination that began the day before. The court said the charges are disputable, and the former minister is unlikely to destroy evidence, as the key figures in the scandal are already in custody. Following the court's decision, Baek returned home. Prosecutors investigating the case requested an arrest warrant for the former minister on the charges of malfeasance in office and the obstruction of the exercise of rights. Baek is being accused of meddling in the early closure of the nuclear power reactor by having ministry officials draft an economic viability report saying the reactor should be suspended. He is also being suspected of his involvement in having the officials delete 530 documents on the reactor. However, Baek says the reactor's early closure was a priority to ensure public safety, and that the facility was shut down according to due procedure.



[Soundbite] Paik Un-gyu(Fmr. Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy) : "It was a priority task for ensuring public safety. While serving in office, I handled this matter according to law and order."



The Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office said the reason of the warrant's dismissal was unacceptable and vowed to investigate the matter more thoroughly. However, the prosecutors have come under fire for submitting an unreasonable request. Meanwhile, the court's decision has put the brakes on the scheduled probe into the Cheong Wa Dae officials involved in the scandal.

