The Justice Ministry said it will carry out COVID-19 tests on some 840 inmates and 310 employees at the Nambu Correctional Institution in Seoul where a cluster outbreak was reported last week. Inmates working in the prison kitchen were confirmed to be infected last Tuesday and ten infections are so far reported. According to the ministry, accumulated COVID-19 cases tallied at all correctional facilities nationwide stand at 1,276 as of Tuesday morning.
COVID-19 TESTING AT DETENTION CENTER
입력 2021-02-09 15:08:39
수정2021-02-09 16:45:50
