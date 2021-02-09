NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.09 (15:08) 수정 2021.02.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean students at Harvard University have strongly denounced a Harvard professor's controversial paper that claims Japan's wartime sexual slavery was in fact voluntary prostitution. In a statement, the Harvard Korean Society demanded that Harvard Law School Professor J. Mark Ramseyer apologize and immediately withdraw the paper. They argued his claim is "a wrong conclusion based on grounds very biased and lacking trustworthiness." They added that calling wartime sexual violence victims prostitutes is a disregard of their human rights and promotes a colonial view of history.

Film distributing agency Pancinema said Tuesday that "Minari," a film about a Korean immigrant family in the U.S. in the 1980s, has picked up 61 international prizes to date including the latest two honors for best supporting actress and best child actress granted by the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association. In particular, actress Youn Yuh-jung has won 21 of that total so far.

입력 2021-02-09 15:08:39 수정 2021-02-09 16:45:51 News Today

