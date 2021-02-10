기사 본문 영역

PM ON COVID-19 SITUATION
입력 2021.02.10 (15:03) 수정 2021.02.10 (16:48) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the nation stands at a critical juncture on the upcoming Seoul holiday that could determine the end of the third surge or a renewed transmission wave and asked the Korean people to take full part in nationwide disease control measures. He also said that COVID-19 screening stations will be open during the holiday while thanking the health professionals and public employees working on the front lines for their dedication.
