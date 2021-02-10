PM ON COVID-19 SITUATION News Today 입력 2021.02.10 (15:03) 수정 2021.02.10 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the nation stands at a critical juncture on the upcoming Seoul holiday that could determine the end of the third surge or a renewed transmission wave and asked the Korean people to take full part in nationwide disease control measures. He also said that COVID-19 screening stations will be open during the holiday while thanking the health professionals and public employees working on the front lines for their dedication.

PM ON COVID-19 SITUATION

입력 2021-02-10 15:03:20 수정 2021-02-10 16:48:25 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the nation stands at a critical juncture on the upcoming Seoul holiday that could determine the end of the third surge or a renewed transmission wave and asked the Korean people to take full part in nationwide disease control measures. He also said that COVID-19 screening stations will be open during the holiday while thanking the health professionals and public employees working on the front lines for their dedication.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS