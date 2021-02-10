기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the nation stands at a critical juncture on the upcoming Seoul holiday that could determine the end of the third surge or a renewed transmission wave and asked the Korean people to take full part in nationwide disease control measures. He also said that COVID-19 screening stations will be open during the holiday while thanking the health professionals and public employees working on the front lines for their dedication.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the nation stands at a critical juncture on the upcoming Seoul holiday that could determine the end of the third surge or a renewed transmission wave and asked the Korean people to take full part in nationwide disease control measures. He also said that COVID-19 screening stations will be open during the holiday while thanking the health professionals and public employees working on the front lines for their dedication.
- PM ON COVID-19 SITUATION
-
- 입력 2021-02-10 15:03:20
- 수정2021-02-10 16:48:25
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the nation stands at a critical juncture on the upcoming Seoul holiday that could determine the end of the third surge or a renewed transmission wave and asked the Korean people to take full part in nationwide disease control measures. He also said that COVID-19 screening stations will be open during the holiday while thanking the health professionals and public employees working on the front lines for their dedication.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the nation stands at a critical juncture on the upcoming Seoul holiday that could determine the end of the third surge or a renewed transmission wave and asked the Korean people to take full part in nationwide disease control measures. He also said that COVID-19 screening stations will be open during the holiday while thanking the health professionals and public employees working on the front lines for their dedication.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-