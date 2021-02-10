NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.10 (15:03) 수정 2021.02.10 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of SMEs and Startups reported that a third round of disaster relief amounting to more than 3.77 trillion won have been given to 2.78 million small businesses between January 11th and February 5th. That means about 97% of the 2.8 million eligible recipients received financial aid. Over 1.77 million businessmen in the general business category each received one million won, totaling 1.775 trillion won, while 802,000 owners of restricted businesses were subsidized with 1.63 trillion won in total.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor reported today that 27,423 men took childcare leave in 2020, up 23% from the previous year. The Ministry concluded that the uptick in the number of fathers taking paternal leave suggests that the idea of both parents raising children together is spreading fast in Korea. The total number of parents on childcare leave in the private sector stood at 112,040 last year, a 6.5% point increase from 105,165 in 2019.

NEWS BRIEF

