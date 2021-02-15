DISTANCING MEASURES LOWERED TO LEVEL 2 News Today 입력 2021.02.15 (14:56) 수정 2021.02.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean government has eased social distancing measures to Level 2 in the greater Seoul area and Level 1.5 in all other regions. Restaurants and cafes in the capital area are now allowed to stay open until 10 p.m.



[Pkg]



Business curfew for some 430,000 facilities in the greater Seoul area has been extended by an hour. They are now allowed to stay open until 10 p.m. For all other regions, the restriction on business hours has been lifted altogether.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Prime Minister) : "We're switching from the closure policy to self-prevention. Each and every one of us must thoroughly follow safety precautions."



Singing rooms and indoor gyms in the capital area can have one customer per 4 square meters instead of one per 8 square meters. Coin singing rooms that cannot abide by this rule are allowed to have one customer per room. Party rooms can have one customer per 8 square meters. Those located in the greater Seoul area are allowed to stay open until 10 p.m. In all other regions -- no business curfew applies. However, parties at lodging establishments are still banned. Movie theaters and concert halls in the Seoul metropolitan area can operate for as long as they need. Seating rules have also changed. Before, spectators had to be spaced two seats apart if they were accompanied by someone else. But from now on, they are allowed to sit one seat apart. Operation of public bath houses remains unchanged. However, saunas in the capital region must stay closed. Train tickets for aisle seats are available again. But no standing tickets still. The government will announce a detailed plan on first-quarter vaccinations. Health authorities have come under fire for trying to dodge responsibility by having doctors decide whether it's safe for people over 65 to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been finally approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. It remains to be seen if the government will present clearer guidelines on vaccinations for various age groups.

