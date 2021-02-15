기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Monday South Korea added a daily average of 375 new COVID-19 cases during the Lunar New Year's holiday and nearly 79 percent of them came from the greater capital area. Calling the single-day tally quite high, the headquarters stressed it is too early for the nation to lower its guard, although it partially eased social distancing rules to help those hit hard by a financial blow amid the pandemic.
- NEW COVID-19 CASES DURING THE HOLIDAY
