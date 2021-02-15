NEW COVID-19 CASES DURING THE HOLIDAY News Today 입력 2021.02.15 (14:56) 수정 2021.02.15 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Monday South Korea added a daily average of 375 new COVID-19 cases during the Lunar New Year's holiday and nearly 79 percent of them came from the greater capital area. Calling the single-day tally quite high, the headquarters stressed it is too early for the nation to lower its guard, although it partially eased social distancing rules to help those hit hard by a financial blow amid the pandemic.



NEW COVID-19 CASES DURING THE HOLIDAY

입력 2021-02-15 14:56:41 수정 2021-02-15 16:46:38 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Monday South Korea added a daily average of 375 new COVID-19 cases during the Lunar New Year's holiday and nearly 79 percent of them came from the greater capital area. Calling the single-day tally quite high, the headquarters stressed it is too early for the nation to lower its guard, although it partially eased social distancing rules to help those hit hard by a financial blow amid the pandemic.



News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS