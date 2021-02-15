COMMUNITIES PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR RESIDENTS News Today 입력 2021.02.15 (14:56) 수정 2021.02.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



While the central government is getting ready to launch a fourth round of COVID-19 relief funds, some rural communities have already started giving out their own financial aid for local residents.



[Pkg]



About 4,000 visitors used to visit this rural village annually to take part in its interactive farming program. The program provided extra income to many locals but now they’re facing hardship as COVID-19 drove away visitors. The village’s revenue had also suffered due to last year’s long rainy season. So the community leaders decided to provide disaster relief money to keep the residents on their feet. The locals had created a community fund for various occasions as well as community projects. The leaders decided to dip into the fund to give out one million won to each of the 32 households.



[Soundbite] Lim Wu-seop(Jukcheong Village Chief) : "We’ll give out another subsidy later by saving up more. It may not be much but I hope the money can encourage residents to participate in village projects and attract young people to settle here."



Residents are grateful for the help in this trying time.



[Soundbite] Lee Ok-ja(Jukcheong Village Resident) : "I used to make some extra income but now I have none of that. So I had a really hard time. (So do you appreciate the one million won?) Of course."



Nearby communities were also prompted to give out financial aid. They used unspent money from last year and lease incomes from the communal farm to fund the effort. As much as 200,000 won is allocated to each household. This is the second such assistance given following one last year.



[Soundbite] Shin Geum-yong(Sinwang Village Chief) : "Four village committee members all agreed to give out financial relief to residents impacted by COVID-19."



With COVID-19 making even traditional holidays less joyful, rural communities are providing much needed support to their struggling residents.

