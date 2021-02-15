N. KOREA-CHINA INTERACTION SUSPENDED News Today 입력 2021.02.15 (14:56) 수정 2021.02.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Last year, North Korea closed its border with China to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, one year later, the North is still strictly monitoring the border area and has even cut the operation of the Supung Dam, which produces hydroelectric power, despite power shortages in the country.



[Pkg]



​Supung Dam. Found at around 80 km from downtown Dandong, China. Located on the border with North Korea, it's the largest power generation facility in the reclusive state, producing 800,000KW of electricity. Even though there is enough water to produce electricity, only two or three gates of the dam are open. The dam's operation must be discussed with China. But the North is apparently avoiding contact with its neighbor out of coronavirus concerns.



[Soundbite] (Local resident) : "There is a lot of water to be used for power generation this year. But China is not producing much power because of North Korea."



The pandemic has changed the area near the Amnok River. With the shoot-to-kill order in place, no locals are seen fishing or doing their laundry in the river.



[Soundbite] (Local resident) : "It's been two years already. Usually many people come here at the end of the year to do their laundry. But there's nobody now."



Chongsong. A village in North Korea where the Chinese army crossed the river during the Korean War. The regime's soldiers keep a watchful eye on everyone, including locals transporting firewood in oxcarts. Even street lamps have been installed recently along the border to restrict access around the clock.



[Soundbite] (Local resident) : "There is one lamp every ten meters. They are yellow and white. I have no idea what's going on. They were installed just recently."



Because of the strict surveillance, even Chinese nationals living along the Amnok River have given up on doing business.



[Soundbite] (Local resident) : "The surveillance has become strict here. No fishing or anything else is allowed. Tourist boats are banned as well."



With the border tightly closed, North Korean workers in Dandong had to spend the lunar New Year holiday in factories instead of visiting their homes.

