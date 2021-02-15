NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.15 (14:56) 수정 2021.02.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea Agro-Fisheries Food Trade Corporation says the food service industry performance index stood at 59.33 in the fourth quarter of last year. A reading below 100 indicates an economic slump. The figure for Korean food restaurants dropped 3.88 points to 57.26, while that for Chinese restaurants fell 0.72 points to 65.62. The corporation explained the index declined, as fewer people dined out with social distancing restrictions toughened last December.

Inter-Korean reunification activist Paek Ki-wan died Monday at age 89. He had been treated for pneumonia at Seoul National University Hospital since January last year. Born in 1932 in Eunyul-gun County, Hwanghae-do Province, Paek devoted his life to the pro-democracy movement in South Korea and the reunification of the two Koreas. In 1987 and 1992, he ran for president as an independent candidate.



