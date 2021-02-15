BLACK CATTLE POPULATION DECLINES News Today 입력 2021.02.15 (14:56) 수정 2021.02.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Jeju Black Cattle, a local specialty and natural monument of Korea, used to be offered to the king in the Joseon period. But the number of this indigenous cattle breed has been in decline. Here’s a look at the problem of the shrinking black cattle population in Jeju.



[Pkg]



​A black cattle farm in Jeju. According to the farmer, black cattle was a breed so valuable that it was offered to the king during the Joseon period. But things have changed drastically today. It takes more effort and money to raise them than ordinary Korean cattle as they have to be fed for six more months before they can be sold.



[Soundbite] Kang Tae-baek(Black Cattle Farmer) : "People mock me for raising black cattle instead of the lucrative hanwoo breed."



Although the Jeju black cattle was designated Korea’s Natural Monument No. 546, its number has been steadily declining. Roughly 1,300 heads of black cattle were raised in Jeju in 2020. That's 300 fewer than five years ago. In order to commercialize black cattle, the breed must be improved first. But the number of the original black cattle species needed for the research has been halved. Crisis deepens as the number of black cattle farmers dwindles. Still, no substantial measures formulated yet. To facilitate the breed’s industrialization, the Jeju government revised all the ordinances associated with the black cattle. This is happening 12 long years after they were legislated. According to the revised ordinances, a five-year plan has to be designed to promote the Jeju black cattle breed. But no detailed plans yet.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-cheol(Head, Jeju Livestock Promotion Institute) : "There are some shortcomings in the breed’s commercialization. But we will work to commercialize the breed by setting up comprehensive measures on Jeju Black Cattle this year."



The Jeju black cattle industrialization project has been stalling for more than a decade. To ensure this unique breed can secure a place in the Korean livestock industry, substantial assistance to the project is urgently needed.

