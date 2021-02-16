MOON ON SUSTAINABLE MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.02.16 (15:40) 수정 2021.02.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The government will likely revamp the current social distancing format in March, in a manner to minimize forceful government restrictions while strictly curbing violations. President Moon Jae-in stressed the importance of the public's willing and responsible participation.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in emphasized that sustainable quarantine measures are needed to win the prolonged battle against COVID-19.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We cannot continue to force only certain people, such as small business owners and the self-employed, to shoulder a financial burden. We need to find ways to maintain airtight quarantine while stimulating the economy."



He said the government will shift from the current top-down unilateral restrictions to guidelines that are based on the people's willing and responsible cooperation. The new social distancing scheme is expected to be introduced next month. The government appears to be factoring in upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations that begin on February 26, as well as the upcoming warmer seasons. As the new format encourages public participation, it will also implement tougher measures against violations, such as a so-called 'one-strike rule'. This policy switch reflects the government's concerns over the struggling economy and increasing job losses. The president vowed to resolve the jobs crisis, calling it the worst since the financial crunch. He instructed the government to devise additional measures to boost the labor market.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Employment polarization has deepened. Nearly 900,000 jobs have vanished. Job loss was particularly evident in the service industry that requires in-person contact. Temporary and day-to-day positions accounted for most of the lost jobs."



The president intends to overcome the employment crisis through easing social distancing rules. Therefore, he also asked the government to include a sufficient amount of a new supplementary budget proposal to boost jobs, as well as a fourth round of disaster relief funds.

