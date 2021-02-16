NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.16 (15:40) 수정 2021.02.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has signed additional deals to procure COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million more people, thus securing vaccines for a total of 79 million people. The latest deal breaks down to Novavax vaccines for 20 million people and Pfizer vaccines for three million. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun made the announcement during a COVID-19 response meeting Tuesday. He said doses for 500-thousand people will be supplied earlier in late March and doses for 3 million people will be introduced in the second quarter.

The Justice Ministry has conducted COVID-19 tests on some 840 inmates and 350 employees at the Nambu Correctional Institution in Seoul where nine infections were earlier reported. Tests have also been carried out on 580 inmates and 470 staff members at the Dongbu Detention Center. Additional virus tests are also scheduled Thursday at Cheongju prison where an employee tested positive last week.

