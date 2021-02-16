LIFE OF LATE ACTIVIST PAEK KI-WAN News Today 입력 2021.02.16 (15:40) 수정 2021.02.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



We reported yesterday that renowned civic activist Paek Ki-wan has died at age 89. As a symbolic figure in South Korea's pro-democracy and national reunification movements, Paek fought for justice even in his last days. Today we look back on his legacy.



[Pkg]



A rally calling for punishing those responsible for the tragic fire at a redevelopment site in Yongsan. A protest supporting workers fired by SsanYong Motor. Paek Ki-wan was always seen at the forefront of these social movements.



[Soundbite] Paek Ki-wan(Oct. 2016) : "I am here as a citizen."



The staunch civic activist died on Monday at age 89. Born in North Korea's Hwanghae-do Province in 1932, he devoted his life to South Korea's democratization and the reunification of the two Koreas. Paek was imprisoned three times for leading large-sale anti-government rallies, including those opposing then president Park Chung-hee's dictatorship and calling for a direct presidential election as well as disclosing police's sexual torture of a female labor activist. His poem written during his time in prison became a well-known pro-democracy movement anthem. He dropped out of the 1987 presidential race, calling on Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung to unite and field a single candidate.



[Soundbite] Paek Ki-wan(1987) : "Citizens asked me to take lead in forming a coalition of pro-democracy forces. So I came forward to become the foundation."



Afterwards, he led a civic movement called nonamegi, which promoted national unification and economic equality.



[Soundbite] Paek Ki-wan(Mar. 2019) : "You work hard and I work hard so both of us can be better off and lead a honest life."



Even in his sick bed, his major concern was laborers struggling on the street.



[Soundbite] Paek Won-dam(Paek's oldest daughter) : "He always said he would never lie in sick bed and he would die while struggling on the street amongst the hard-working laborers."



His funeral will be organized by a condolence committee consisting of some 50 civic groups.

