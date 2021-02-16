기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

ANCIENT SHOES TO BE DESIGNATED AS TREASURE
입력 2021.02.16 (15:40) 수정 2021.02.16 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Two pairs of gilt bronze shoes from the Baekje kingdom era made in the 5th century will be designated as state treasure, marking the first time ancient shoes are receiving a treasure title. The Cultural Heritage Administration issued an advance notice of the pending designation for the two pairs of shoes each found at tomb sites in Gochang, Jeollabukdo Province and Naju, Jeollanamdo Province.
  • ANCIENT SHOES TO BE DESIGNATED AS TREASURE
    • 입력 2021-02-16 15:40:12
    • 수정2021-02-16 16:46:13
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Two pairs of gilt bronze shoes from the Baekje kingdom era made in the 5th century will be designated as state treasure, marking the first time ancient shoes are receiving a treasure title. The Cultural Heritage Administration issued an advance notice of the pending designation for the two pairs of shoes each found at tomb sites in Gochang, Jeollabukdo Province and Naju, Jeollanamdo Province.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!