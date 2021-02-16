기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Two pairs of gilt bronze shoes from the Baekje kingdom era made in the 5th century will be designated as state treasure, marking the first time ancient shoes are receiving a treasure title. The Cultural Heritage Administration issued an advance notice of the pending designation for the two pairs of shoes each found at tomb sites in Gochang, Jeollabukdo Province and Naju, Jeollanamdo Province.
- ANCIENT SHOES TO BE DESIGNATED AS TREASURE
