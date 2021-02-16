SPOTTING OF WHOOPER SWANS News Today 입력 2021.02.16 (15:40) 수정 2021.02.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Hundreds of whooper swans has been spotted passing the winter near lakes in South Korea. The bird is categorized as an endangered species. Dozens of black swans were also seen here, presenting a rare winter sight. Here is more.



[Pkg]



Whooper swans, a winter migratory bird, are seen near a to-be-reclaimed wetland. They look gracious while strolling around, showing off their white feathers. They strike a peculiar pose when hunting for prey under water with their bottoms up in the air. Those with grey feathers are chicks. They are considered adults when they have pure white feathers and a yellow beak. While taking a rest, they duck their head into their wings in order to keep warm.



[Soundbite] Choi Jong-in(Environmental advisor for Ansan City) : "When the beaks are exposed, their temperature drops. So they maintain temperature by hiding their beaks under wings while taking a rest or staying on the ice."



Roughly 7,000 whooper swans visit South Korea every winter. Half of them travel down to the Nakdonggang River in the southern part of the nation. It is unusual to see hundreds of whooper swans passing the winter near Sihwa Reservoir in Gyoenggi-do Province. Bird watchers are fascinated by the elegant winter guest and their cries.



[Soundbite] Kim Nam-guk(Photographer) : "I am not sure whether they are engaging in a turf war or a power struggle. But they make large noises a lot. Those cries give the impression that nature is alive and lively."



Dozens of black swans with an orange-colored beak were also spotted. They are known for remaining monogamous during their average life span of 28 years. About 100 black swans visit South Korea to pass the winter. These seasonal birds will travel back to the north in March before the breeding season.

